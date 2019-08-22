'We protect whistle-blowers': public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her team were in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, where she addressed the community on her office's role and helped residents register complaints.

The visit was part of the public protector's annual stakeholder roadshow.

Here is her address in seven quotes:

The office of the PP is independent

“As the public protector, we are not here to replace government. We serve as a buffer between the citizens and the state. We create a platform that reconciles government and its people so as to strengthen constitutional democracy.”

PP reports must be made public

“Any report we issue following an investigation must be open to the public, unless there are special circumstances that require that such a report be kept under wraps. Such grounds could be considerations of national security.”

We investigate service delivery issues

"The Public Protector Act empowers the PP to investigate undue delays in the delivery of public services, unfair, capricious or discourteous behaviour, abuse of power, abuse of state resources, dishonesty or improper dealings in respect of public money, and improper enrichment.”

We protect whistle-blowers

“My office is also a safe haven for whistle-blowers, under the Protected Disclosures Act.”

The PP's services are free

“Our services come free of charge. Unlike with the courts, you need not understand the law when you come to us. All you need is the knowledge that you have been wronged or robbed of what you are entitled to.”

We investigate government

“Over the years, we have investigated numerous complaints of alleged breaches of the code of ethics by members of the executive at both the national and provincial levels of government.”

People need help

“I have realised during my engagements on social media and during call-in programmes on radio that some of you are genuinely concerned. I will grant you an opportunity to ask me directly any questions about this and any other issue uppermost in your mind.”