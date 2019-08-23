AfriForum's Ernst Roets in contempt, says Nelson Mandela Foundation after old flag display

The Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the high court to declare AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets to be in contempt of court for displaying the old South African flag.

The foundation said Roets gratuitously and publicly displayed the flag on Twitter under the pretext of academic debate on Wednesday.

This was on the same day the equality court, sitting as the high court, declared that the display of the old flag, even in private spaces, constituted hate speech.

The court said the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression, in the public interest.