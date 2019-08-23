Cyril wants your pension, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad
Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of Vrye Weekblad
It was the day when the opposition wanted to drive him into a corner, but President Cyril Ramaphosa deflected questions and attacks like a master batsman. Even so, we know the government is now seriously considering turning to the wealthy pension funds to save the economy from collapse, writes Max du Preez in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Ramaphosa is not in a good place. There are plenty of annoying questions about the funding of his CR17 election campaign; the size of our national debt may require help from the International Monetary Fund – or the state may dip into the pension funds' wallet; minorities are worried about the rise of populism; the agricultural sector is concerned about land redistribution; and the Zulus fear the government will grab their traditional lands.
Only R10 for the first month!
But Thursday was not a bad day for our democracy. Members of the opposition made themselves heard with probing questions, and the president remained calm and answered with seriousness and charm – even though he did not provide many details. It was robust, but no-one was ordered to leave and there were no scuffles. That's already progress.
About the use of prescribed assets, Ramaphosa vaguely explained that talks on this topic were continuing, but after a fiery point of order from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and input from the EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – along with chants of “Yes or no, yes or no” from the opposition benches – he fleshed out his answers and made it known that he did not think it was a bad idea.
“Our financial resources have been depleted ... and our developmental needs are urgent,” he said.
The matter was being studied intensely by the ANC, he said, adding that the conversation had to be broadened to include all role players, including labour unions, pension funds and financial institutions. There is a strong argument that the civil servants' pension fund and the Public Investment Corporation should help with development and it is indeed possible that pension funds can benefit from that. In Cosatu it is said that all resources should be used to stimulate growth, according to Ramaphosa.
The full article is FREE TO READ in this week's Vrye Weekblad:
5 other must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
FREE TO READ – RAMAPHOSA BROKEN BY PRESIDENCY? | Maybe Cyril Ramaphosa is too weak to be president – at least at this stage of the democratic era, writes Ismail Lagardien.
FREE TO READ – HUNGRY FOR WORLD CUP GLORY | Siya Kolisi is under enormous pressure on the eve of the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Brenden Nel spoke to those who believe the Springbok captain will thrive under the pressure.
ORANJE BLANJE BLUES | It is time to remove verses of Die Stem from our national anthem, writes Max du Preez.
RELIGIOUS RITUALS: AFRICA'S FUTURE? | Poverty remains one of the biggest obstacles to sustainable development. Does it even help to preach or pray about it? It does in Africa, write Cas Wepener and Ignatius Swart.
FREE TO READ – THE ZUMAFICATION OF CRICKET SA | The Proteas' disappointing performance at the recent World Cup is but one of the symptoms of the underlying problems at Cricket SA, writes Luke Alfred.