Cyril wants your pension, plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

But Thursday was not a bad day for our democracy. Members of the opposition made themselves heard with probing questions, and the president remained calm and answered with seriousness and charm – even though he did not provide many details. It was robust, but no-one was ordered to leave and there were no scuffles. That's already progress.

About the use of prescribed assets, Ramaphosa vaguely explained that talks on this topic were continuing, but after a fiery point of order from DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and input from the EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – along with chants of “Yes or no, yes or no” from the opposition benches – he fleshed out his answers and made it known that he did not think it was a bad idea.

“Our financial resources have been depleted ... and our developmental needs are urgent,” he said.

The matter was being studied intensely by the ANC, he said, adding that the conversation had to be broadened to include all role players, including labour unions, pension funds and financial institutions. There is a strong argument that the civil servants' pension fund and the Public Investment Corporation should help with development and it is indeed possible that pension funds can benefit from that. In Cosatu it is said that all resources should be used to stimulate growth, according to Ramaphosa.