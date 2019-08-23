Even Thuli joins huge outcry over doctor axed for ‘stealing’ chairs
The Western Cape health department has launched an urgent investigation into the dismissal of an anaesthetist in training and the suspension of his colleague for “stealing” two broken chairs from Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.
But while they await the outcome, a petition to have them reinstated has attracted 11,000 signatures, and former public protector Thuli Madonsela has described the whole thing as “bizarre”.
