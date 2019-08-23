South Africa

Even Thuli joins huge outcry over doctor axed for ‘stealing’ chairs

23 August 2019 - 08:00 By Katharine Child
The open-aired courtyard at Cape Town's Tygerberg Hospital from where the chairs at the centre of the dismissal storm were taken.
The open-aired courtyard at Cape Town's Tygerberg Hospital from where the chairs at the centre of the dismissal storm were taken.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape health department has launched an urgent investigation into the dismissal of an anaesthetist in training and the suspension of his colleague for “stealing” two broken chairs from Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

But while they await the outcome, a petition to have them reinstated has attracted 11,000 signatures, and former public protector Thuli Madonsela has described the whole thing as “bizarre”.

Most read

  1. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  2. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  4. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  5. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X