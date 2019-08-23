Families refuse to budge without compensation for new road

The municipality is not offering any help or compensation to the affected families.

Three families relocated in January. The remaining three families have vowed not to move. Seventy-four residents are supporting their demand for compensation before relocation.

Zwiitwaho Ramanyimi, spokesperson for the concerned group of villagers, said: "Yes it is a good idea [the tarred road] but we cannot allow the affected to relocate before compensation."

They have sought the services of Mathivha Attorneys but are struggling to raise the necessary funds for legal representation.

Ndwamato Tshiila, spokesperson for the municipality, said: "We deal with the project steering committee. What the concerned group is saying is an old story. The steering committee is aware of our agreement."

But Erick Mphephu, one of the steering committee members, said that they believed that the families should be compensated, "but the municipality is not willing to compensate the affected group".

"Look, my ailing parents cannot build new homes for themselves. The municipality should first build them houses and compensate them for their fruit trees and the inconvenience caused," said Makhado, whose father is 90 years old.

Violet Munyai says she has lived in her house for more than three decades. "My husband died long ago and my 26-year-old child is not working, so we cannot afford building costs," she said.

The road will pass right through her homestead of three buildings. She said one building, constructed from homemade bricks, is already cracking because of the earth moving machinery used in the road construction.

This article was first published by GroundUp