South Africa

Families refuse to budge without compensation for new road

New tar road will cut through three homesteads in Thohoyandou

23 August 2019 - 15:50 By BERNARD CHIGUVARE AT GROUNDUP
The Makhado family are refusing to make way for a new road through Muledane vlllage in Limpopo.
Image: GroundUp/Bernard Chiguvare

"I will not allow my ailing parents to be moved from the home they built more than 40 years ago before Thulamela municipality compensates them," said Hebron Makhado.

The Makhado home is one of six affected by a road cutting through Muledane village near Shayandima township in Limpopo.

The homes are built with bricks and roofed with asbestos. Some are wire fenced and have mango trees in their yards.

The new tar road cuts through Muledane village and links with the R524 (the main route through Thohoyandou). Construction started in January 2019.

Muledane residents used to occupy very large pieces of land, but moved when water, electricity and road infrastructure was put in place in 1991. The affected families are now once again expected to relocate, metres away from these original homes.

South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view system as corrupt: AA study

E-tolls for who? Most South Africans will not pay e-tolls and view the system as corrupt, a study by the Automobile Association (AA) found.
News
1 day ago

The municipality is not offering any help or compensation to the affected families.

Three families relocated in January. The remaining three families have vowed not to move. Seventy-four residents are supporting their demand for compensation before relocation.

Zwiitwaho Ramanyimi, spokesperson for the concerned group of villagers, said: "Yes it is a good idea [the tarred road] but we cannot allow the affected to relocate before compensation."

They have sought the services of Mathivha Attorneys but are struggling to raise the necessary funds for legal representation.

Ndwamato Tshiila, spokesperson for the municipality, said: "We deal with the project steering committee. What the concerned group is saying is an old story. The steering committee is aware of our agreement."

But Erick Mphephu, one of the steering committee members, said that they believed that the families should be compensated, "but the municipality is not willing to compensate the affected group".

"Look, my ailing parents cannot build new homes for themselves. The municipality should first build them houses and compensate them for their fruit trees and the inconvenience caused," said Makhado, whose father is 90 years old.

Violet Munyai says she has lived in her house for more than three decades. "My husband died long ago and my 26-year-old child is not working, so we cannot afford building costs," she said.

The road will pass right through her homestead of three buildings. She said one building, constructed from homemade bricks, is already cracking because of the earth moving machinery used in the road construction.

This article was first published by GroundUp

