Gift of skin saved burnt boy's life, but doctors are desperate for more donors

A 10-year-old whose life was saved by another person's skin was one of many children who gathered in Cape Town on Friday to encourage South Africans to donate their skin.

Ivan Bedja was injured in a horrific turpentine fire last year and was lucky enough to have access to a stock of skin.

But since then the skin bank has run dry, Ana Sterreberg from Bone SA told the gathering at Red Cross Children's Hospital.

The shortage is so bad, she said, that a panel now had the unpleasant task of "deciding who gets the donated skin".

Sandra Venter, from the centre for tissue engineering at Tshwane University of Technology, said in many countries everyone was regarded as a donor unless they stipulated otherwise.

But in SA it was the other way around, meaning many people did not have the opportunity to make a decision about being a donor.