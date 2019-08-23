South Africa

Joburg mayor rides along for R15m counterfeit goods haul in CBD

23 August 2019 - 18:18 By Dan Meyer
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba joined police on a raid in the heart of the CBD where counterfeit goods worth an estimated R15m were confiscated on Friday.

The joint operation between law enforcement, the city's forensic and investigations services department and the SA Revenue Service also saw 13 undocumented people detained.

The operation followed hot on the heels of similar recent raids in the city centre, some of which turned violent as foreign nationals pelted police with rocks. 

Mashaba survived a vote of no confidence on Thursday after the ANC withdrew its motion at the 11th hour. 

"This afternoon, I joined our team as part of operation O Kae Molao which seized counterfeit goods to the value of R15m in Small Street, Johannesburg CBD," said Mashaba.

"The counterfeit goods include footwear, clothes and watches of well-known brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma, Tom Ford and Gucci that were confiscated," he said. 

He called on the authorities to "stop the rot" in Johannesburg.

"We must bring back the rule of law in our city and take it back from the criminal elements.

"We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play."

