Jogger whose achilles tendon was severed fears attacker's release

A jogger who was attacked while walking on the "catwalk" between St James and Muizenburg in Cape Town is hoping to raise R50,000 to ensure that her attacker is kept behind bars and such an incident doesn't happen again.

Angela Lindeque was walking in a group along the scenic path on August 4 when a man ran up behind her and hurled a large rock, narrowly missing her head.

The rock struck the back of her leg and severed her achilles tendon, leaving her in hospital since the incident, having to undergo five surgeries.

She expects to spend another two weeks in hospital after more surgery next week.

Her son, Kieran, has appealed to the public to raise R50,000 in a change.org petition in an effort to ensure that the alleged offender is not released on bail during the legal process.

"The runner could have been anyone. Any Capetonian who has enjoyed a scenic walk or run over the years. This time the runner was my mother," he wrote in the petition.

"Our families are no longer safe to enjoy our beautiful city. Every person has become a target. It needs to stop, and we, the people of Cape Town, have to stop it. The system is failing us!"

Lindeque said she believed her attacker was known to authorities and had been picked up before. "From everything we’ve been told he’s going to be released. He’s going to kill someone," she said.

"We need to make the charges stick. He’s well known for being violent, known to the prosecutors. They pretty much said that he’ll plead insanity and be released."