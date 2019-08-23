South Africa

Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo ... again: What you need to know

23 August 2019 - 09:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Old Mutual sacked Peter Moyo for a second time on Thursday.
Old Mutual sacked Peter Moyo for a second time on Thursday.
Image: Martin Rhodes/Business Day

Old Mutual has again fired Peter Moyo, a month after he was reinstated by the high court.

The company sacked its former CEO for a second time on Thursday and said it would continue to fight his attempts to be reinstated.

Here is what you need to know:

Growing pressure

The decision to terminate Moyo's employment follows growing pressure on Old Mutual by stakeholders. He was axed earlier this year over alleged conflicts of interest.

The insurer accused Moyo of receiving a R30m payment from a company called NMT Capital. Old Mutual maintained the payment should have been made to Old Mutual first.

Old Mutual suspends CEO Peter Moyo over ‘breakdown in trust’

The company has decided that ‘there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board’
Business
2 months ago

Accusations

Since then, the pair's relationship has soured, with accusations flying in both directions.

On July 7, Sunday Times reported that Moyo took aim at Old Mutual's directors, including former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

In part B of his application, Moyo said he wanted Manuel and the 13 other non-executive directors to be declared delinquent under Section 162 of the Companies Act.

Moyo’s lawyers said Old Mutual directors neglected their fiduciary duties, using the way in which the matter was handled by the company as a basis.

Peter Moyo steps up Trevor Manuel battle

At the heart of the spat is the soured relationship between Manuel and Moyo
Business
1 month ago

High court ruling

The high court in Johannesburg ruled that Old Mutual should temporarily reinstate Moyo, after firing him without a disciplinary hearing.

Judge Brian Mashile said the insurer failed to follow the terms of Moyo’s employment contract when he was dismissed.

Mashile said Moyo should be temporarily reinstated pending part B of his court application.

Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered Old Mutual to immediately reinstate fired CEO Peter Moyo and to pay all his legal costs
Business
3 weeks ago

Second notice of termination

However, Old Mutual said it would appeal the decision.

In an open letter to shareholders, Old Mutual’s board said it would explore all reasonable alternative options, but could not have Moyo back.

The company said a continued employment relationship between the insurer and Moyo was “untenable”.

“For this reason, Old Mutual has now given Mr Moyo a further notice terminating his employment.”

TimesLIVE reported that the second notice of termination “has been taken after legal advice and on careful reflection by directors, with proper regard to their fiduciary duties to the company”.

“We must accept that Mr Moyo may decide to challenge this step too. We will stand our ground if he does, naturally and at all times continuing to respect the law and our court system.”

MORE

Old Mutual issues another termination notice to Peter Moyo

The insurer, which is already appealing a court ruling to temporarily reinstate the axed CEO, is bracing for more battles
Business
1 day ago

Old Mutual's fight with Peter Moyo set for round two

'The boss is back,' says ousted CEO. Not so fast, says the board
Business
2 weeks ago

Old Mutual in contempt of court, says reinstated CEO Peter Moyo's lawyer

The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday.
News
3 weeks ago

Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual vs Trevor Manuel: a firing timeline

The Gauteng High Court ruled that the dismissal of Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was unlawful and he should be reinstated temporarily.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  2. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  4. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  5. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X