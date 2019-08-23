Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo ... again: What you need to know

Old Mutual has again fired Peter Moyo, a month after he was reinstated by the high court.

The company sacked its former CEO for a second time on Thursday and said it would continue to fight his attempts to be reinstated.

Here is what you need to know:

Growing pressure

The decision to terminate Moyo's employment follows growing pressure on Old Mutual by stakeholders. He was axed earlier this year over alleged conflicts of interest.

The insurer accused Moyo of receiving a R30m payment from a company called NMT Capital. Old Mutual maintained the payment should have been made to Old Mutual first.