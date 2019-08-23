South Africa

R2.5m drug stash seized at business in Cape Town

23 August 2019 - 13:37 By TimesLIVE
Drugs worth R2.5m including a stash of ecstasy tablets were seized at a business in Goodwood, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/couperfield

Two people were arrested when police swooped on a business and discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition and cash in Goodwood, Cape Town.

The drugs, estimated to be worth around R2.5m, were seized on Thursday during an "intelligence-led joint operation".

Intelligence operatives, the K9 unit, the flying squad and Goodwood's crime-prevention units were involved in the bust at a property on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Vasco Boulevard.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said 3.5kg of "tik" (crystal methamphetamine), 70 ecstasy tablets, 1,600 mandrax tablets, 900g of "rock" and 900g of cocaine were found.

In addition to a "substantial stash of cash", 187 rounds of ammunition were seized.

"The two suspects, a 27-year-old male and a woman aged 35, were arrested for dealing in drugs and illegal possession of ammunition," said Rwexana.

"This is a step in the right direction in our efforts to deal with serious crime and its generators," said acting Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.

