WATCH | From Cyril Ramaphosa to Patricia De Lille, these politicians can dance

We've seen them argue about the country's most pressing issues in parliament, but when they aren't using their words to make a point, these politicians can often be found using their dance moves for the same reason.

Former president Jacob Zuma is known for both his dancing and singing skills, while President Ramaphosa is known for putting Zodwa Wabantu to shame with his flawless vosho.

Watch the video below for even more moves from the country's lawmakers: