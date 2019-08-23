WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note

Almost every commuter knows that one way to get on a taxi driver's case is to pay with a R100 or R200 note - because getting your change might just be a struggle, especially if it's in the morning rush.

These passengers felt the wrath of the man pretending to be a taxi driver. The scenario was that of a passenger who paid with a R100 note.

In the video the driver can be heard shouting at passengers and demanding the culprit own up.

"La bona ke 6 o' clock, ke tsamaya ke ntse ke emisa di taxi ke nyakana le change ya R100, why le sa rekela bana balona borotho (It's 6 o' clock now, I'm forced to stop other taxi drivers, asking for R100 change. Why didn't you buy bread for your children so you can get change?)," the driver charges.

The driver then asks a passenger to pinpoint the owner of the now infamous note.