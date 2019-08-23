WATCH | 'Now we know why': parents of kids who cry before daycare and have suspicious marks

Tears of remorse, and an overwhelming sense that their many questions will remain unanswered. That's how the parents of toddlers at a crèche in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, described the way they felt on Friday.

For these parents, whose children who were allegedly slapped by their caretaker and other workers at the crèche, the damage has been done.

"How long has this been going on? My heart is in pieces," a woman, whose name has been witheld to protect her children, told TimesLIVE on Friday. "You hear about these things on the news and people talk about these things, but you never think it could happen to your own children."

The mother-of-two said her daughters attended the daycare - one, now five, since she was three months old.

Her second daughter, who is just over a year old, was seemingly assaulted in one of the videos shared online.

"No child deserves this. We don't even hit our children at home. Who gives someone else the right to hit our children?"

The family paid just over R1,200 monthly to the crèche after receiving a discount for the two children, she said.