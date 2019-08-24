South Africa

Arson suspected after St Francis Bay blaze

24 August 2019 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
Several homes were destroyed in a blaze in St Francis Bay on Thursday.
Several homes were destroyed in a blaze in St Francis Bay on Thursday.
Image: Richard Arderne

Eastern Cape police are probing a case of suspected arson following a devastating fire that gutted at least 13 homes in St Francis Bay on Thursday.

Police said they were looking for two men who were believed to have been calming bees with smoke when the fire broke out.

A woman alleged that at around 1pm on Thursday she had seen two men with a beehive in an open field behind Lyme Road North.

“She further said that one of the men was wearing a blue overall and another was pushing a bicycle. It is alleged that upon seeing the smoke was turning into fire, both men ran away,” police added.

A team of fire fighters and volunteers had managed to contain the blaze that left 13 houses affected, they said.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Lwazi Solombela, at 071 475 1831. The information may also be shared anonymously via #CrimeStop 08600 10111.”

MORE

St Francis Bay blaze contained

A fire that engulfed 11 houses in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday has been contained.
News
1 day ago

Man falls asleep after inviting woman for a booty call, so she 'set his house on fire'

A woman has been accused of torching a man's house after he invited her over for a booty call and then fell asleep.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  2. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  4. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  5. KZN high school pupils protest, demanding daily 'smoke break' South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X