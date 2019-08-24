Man killed by train on West Rand

A 29-year-old man sustained fatal injuries on Saturday morning when he was hit by a train near the Florida train station in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

“Shortly after 8am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man lying next to the tracks. He had sustained severe injuries. There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said local authorities had attended the scene.

No further details were immediately available.