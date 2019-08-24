South Africa

Man killed by train on West Rand

24 August 2019 - 16:00 By TimesLIVE
A 29-year-old man died after being struck by a train near Florida on the West Rand on Saturday morning. File photo.
A 29-year-old man died after being struck by a train near Florida on the West Rand on Saturday morning. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

A 29-year-old man sustained fatal injuries on Saturday morning when he was hit by a train near the Florida train station in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

“Shortly after 8am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man lying next to the tracks. He had sustained severe injuries. There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said local authorities had attended the scene.

No further details were immediately available. 

MORE

KwaMashu train station shut after stones fly in service delivery protest

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa suspended train services at a station in KwaMashu, north of Durban, after protesters hurled stones during a ...
News
4 days ago

Trains 'war room' off to a good start: Transport department

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) "war room" has already shown a slight improvement in Metrorail's performance - just a few days after it ...
News
1 week ago

Another train burns in Cape Town

Two compartments of a train were completely destroyed in a fire at a Cape Town railway station on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  3. Latino drug lord who skulked in Sandton for 14 years is nabbed at last South Africa
  4. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  5. KZN high school pupils protest, demanding daily 'smoke break' South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X