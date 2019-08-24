South Africa

Three killed in head-on collision in Rustenburg

24 August 2019 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE
Three people were killed and one seriously injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Rustenburg on Saturday morning.
Image: ER24

Three people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N4 in Rustenburg, North West, on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene shortly after 6am to find both vehicles severely damaged.

“Two elderly men were found with fatal injuries in one of the vehicles. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was found with fatal injuries and also declared dead on the scene.

“A woman was found in the back seat of the second vehicle with serious injuries. Paramedics stabilised her on scene and rushed her to Medicare Hospital for further medical care,” Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, he said, adding that local authorities had attended the scene and would conduct an investigation. 

