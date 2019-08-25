Drone near OR Tambo affects air traffic

There was a disruption of flights at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning after a drone was sighted close to the airport.

Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) spokesperson Percy Morokane said an unidentified object, believed to be a drone, was sighted just over six kilometres north west of the airport and reported to the ATNS just after 11am on Sunday.

“Joint ATNS/Airports Company SA precautionary safety measures were initiated - as per ICAO global Airport Safety Protocols.”

Morokane said outbound flights were slowed but not completely suspended.

“Arrivals were not affected at all. This incident has been reported to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) for a formal investigation,” Morokane said.

The SACAA states that these remotely operated aircraft may not be operated within a 10km radius of airports.