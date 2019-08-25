South Africa

KZN police nab two suspects for alleged kidnapping of 22-year-old man

25 August 2019 - 16:32 By timeslive
Two men are being charged with the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old man at Edamini in KZN. File image
Image: Gallo Images/ Istock

A man bust with hard drugs at an Umhlanga service station is also being charged with kidnapping, along with a co-accused.

Police officers from the Ilembe cluster, Ndwedwe SAPS and Umhlali K9 Unit investigated an alleged kidnapping on Thursday August 22.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 22-year-old man was walking with friends at Edamini when unknown men emerged and forced him into their vehicle, before speeding off.

He was found in the Mahlabathini reserve at Ndwedwe, with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The first suspect, a 20-year-old man, was detained for kidnapping.

"Police proceeded to a service station in Umhlanga in search of the second kidnapping suspect, which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old," said Mbele.

Mandrax tablets, rock cocaine, heroin capsules, dagga as well as an undisclosed amount of local currency and international currency were found in his possession.

Both suspects will appear in the Ndwedwe Magistrate’s Court soon.

