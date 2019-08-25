Man set alight, another shot in bloody Sunday in Johannesburg suburb

A man believed to be in his late twenties was shot dead near Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning. Another person sustained serious injuries when he was severely assaulted in the same area.

Werner Vermaak from ER24 said paramedics were called out shortly after 7am. Along with police, they found the young man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and back. "There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene."

At approximately 8am, paramedics were called back to the area.

A man, believed to be 44 years old, was found along Beyers Naude road outside the informal settlement.

"He had sustained severe burn wounds as well as wounds following an assault," said Vermaak. "He was treated and rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment."

Police are investigating.