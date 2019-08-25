South Africa

WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts designer farewell

25 August 2019 - 14:27 By timeslive
Katlego Mogaladi poses with luxury wheels at her designer matric farewell August 8 2019.
Katlego Mogaladi poses with luxury wheels at her designer matric farewell August 8 2019.
Image: Katlego Mogaladi via Instagram

"Love me or hate me, either way I’m going to shine." So says a grade 12 pupil, who has shared her designer matric farewell with her 23,600 Instagram followers.

Katlego Mogaladi posed with a Rolls Royce and Ferrari in a silver gown designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee for her school-leaving bash on August 8.

Katlego Mogaladi celebrates her matric farewell in lavish style.
Katlego Mogaladi celebrates her matric farewell in lavish style.
Image: Katlego Mogaladi

Designer shoes and other accessories, including from YSL, completed her look. She counts herself fortunate to be "blessed with the best" and was described by her mom as "mummy's princess" on the night of the "ball".

Her wealthy family are believed to have a home in the south of Johannesburg.

The after-party was held at Onyx club in Sandton, according to comments from friends.

In other posts on her social media accounts, she cavorts in skimpy swimming wear at a pricey Cape Town hotel, depicts breakaways to Europe, including to Paris and London, as well as pamper sessions at boutique venues. 

She lists her interests as lifestyle, food, fashion and fitness.

One of her posts states, "You couldn’t handle me even if I came with instructions."

A short film of her matric farewell bash was shared on her accounts. See it here:

MORE

WATCH | Sirens, smoke & a riot van: Police escort to matric dance goes viral

Riot police officers who transported pupils to their matric dance in a police Nyala are facing the wrath of their top brass.
News
10 months ago

Meet the man behind the cheeky tweets on the Polokwane City Twitter account

Official club Twitter accounts aren’t usually the best sources of entertainment on social media but there are a few Absa Premiership sides that seem ...
Sport
1 year ago

WATCH | Nhlanhla Nciza's son went way big for his matric farewell proposal

Dude was flashy AF!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  3. Out of date photos of Amazon fires in Brazil fuel online outrage World
  4. WATCH | FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bus rolls backwards at high speed into oncoming ... South Africa
  5. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X