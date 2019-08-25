South Africa

Woman runs into police station for help with gunman in hot pursuit

25 August 2019 - 16:45 By timeslive
This stolen revolver and bullets were seized from a man chasing a woman into the Wentworth police station.
Image: SAPS

A man who chased after a woman while brandishing a firearm got more than he bargained for when she ran into a Durban police station for protection.

Police officers at Wentworth station not only arrested the 20-year-old suspect in connection with that act, they also seized the firearm - and have begun a larger investigation after discovering it is a stolen weapon.

SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Sunday: "Police recovered a revolver with six rounds of ammunition from the suspect. When an investigation was conducted, it revealed that the firearm was robbed from its owner at Verulam in February 2017.

"The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any of the pending cases in the Wentworth police precinct and its surroundings. The suspect will also be profiled to determine if he is linked to any criminal incidents in the area."

He will appear in Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

