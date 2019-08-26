Broken jaw, broken nose, skin burnt off: foreign truck drivers’ nightmare in SA

“One of them, who had a pistol in his hand, ordered me to tip all the coal in my truck on to the road and to leave the truck and go back to Zimbabwe. I tipped over the coal and ran away.”

This is how a foreign truck driver described his terrifying ordeal at the hands of a mob that forced him to stop in Witbank, Mpumalanga. “They demanded to see my licence, shouting that all foreign drivers must fall.”

Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday, citing estimates by SA’s Road Freight Association (RFA), that more than 200 people, mostly foreign truck drivers, had been killed in such incidents the country since March 2018.

“South African authorities should urgently intervene to stop the unlawful, unprovoked, and violent attacks and harassment of foreign truck drivers and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“Any problems in the trucking industry, including undocumented drivers, are for the relevant authorities to address, and there is no defence to groups committing such violent, horrific crimes.”

Human Rights Watch said foreign truck drivers were victims of violence, intimidation and harassment in a cycle of what it called xenophobic violence.