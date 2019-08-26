Dobsonville police constable shot while responding to house burglary

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has applauded the speedy arrest of a suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Const Mokgophe Rankoe.

Police said on Monday that Rankoe and a colleague, also a 36-year-old constable from Dobsonville, were responding to a call about a house robbery in progress in Braamfischer around midnight on Sunday when they came under fire.

Rankoe was struck in the head by a bullet.

His colleague was overpowered before both members' firearms and cellular phones were stolen from them.

Rankoe died in hospital a short while later.

One 9mm firearm, suspected to be one of the suspect's firearms, was found at the scene.

"An integrated team worked through the night and arrested one suspect within hours of the incident," said the police statement. "The team is continuing its search for at least one more suspect."

Gen Sitole said: "I have directed that all those responsible for this attack must be arrested and face the full brunt of the law."

He said the murder of the constable comes as police managers prepare to commemorate 29 fallen colleagues in Pretoria this Sunday.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the toll-free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous.