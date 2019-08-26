Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe

Gavin Watson, who was killed in a car crash on Monday morning, kept no notes or records - his abrupt death is a major setback to investigations into the extent of Bosasa's role in the state capture scandal.

“It is known that Watson didn’t keep notes or records,” said James-Brent Styan, co-author of The Bosasa Billions, on Monday. “He didn’t have a computer or an office. The impact of his death on the Bosasa investigations is therefore immense. He was a central figure to uncovering the truth about all the allegations relating to Bosasa, and now he’s not here to tell his version of events. It’s a major setback for the investigation.”

The former Bosasa CEO crashed into the pillar of an overhead bridge just outside OR Tambo International Airport early on Monday. The front of the vehicle was obliterated by the force of the collision.