Gavin Watson's BMW was in for mechanical repairs: company car explained

"Dead men don’t lie. Dead men don’t speak."

This was the response from Papa Leshabane, spokesperson for the family of Gavin Watson, the chief executive officer of Bosasa, when asked why Watson was travelling to OR Tambo International Airport when he died during the early hours of Monday morning.

Watson, 73, was killed when the Toyota Corolla he was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar at the airport's precinct near the R21 around 5am Monday.

The car belonged to his embattled business African Global Operations, which was formerly Bosasa.