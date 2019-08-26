South Africa

Gavin Watson's BMW was in for mechanical repairs: company car explained

26 August 2019 - 14:26 By GRAEME HOSKEN

"Dead men don’t lie. Dead men don’t speak."

This was the response from Papa Leshabane, spokesperson for the family of Gavin Watson, the chief executive officer of Bosasa, when asked why Watson was travelling to OR Tambo International Airport when he died during the early hours of Monday morning.

Watson, 73, was killed when the Toyota Corolla he was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar at the airport's precinct near the R21 around 5am Monday.

The car belonged to his embattled business African Global Operations, which was formerly Bosasa.

Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died when his car crashed into a concrete pillar under a bridge at OR Tambo airport on August 26 2019.
Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died when his car crashed into a concrete pillar under a bridge at OR Tambo airport on August 26 2019.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The pillar the car crashed into had visible paint marks on it. Broken plastic covers and lights lay scattered on the road.

Leshabane told TimesLIVE that Watson had borrowed the company car on Sunday "as his car was in for mechanical repairs".

"It was not an out-of-the-ordinary thing for him to do. He borrowed it because his car was being fixed."

Gavin Watson with then president Jacob Zuma on a visit to Bosasa's Krugersdorp headquarters in 2015. Watson died in a car accident on Monday. File photo.
Gavin Watson with then president Jacob Zuma on a visit to Bosasa's Krugersdorp headquarters in 2015. Watson died in a car accident on Monday. File photo.
Image: via Twitter

Leshabane said Watson's family had identified his body at the Germiston mortuary.

Watson and his company have been embroiled in corruption allegations after his former colleague, Angelo Agrizzi, dropped bombshells at the state capture commission of inquiry into the alleged bribery of government ministers and senior correctional services department officials in order to secure lucrative contracts. His company and its activities have also ensnared President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose presidential campaign received a R500,000 donation from Bosasa.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said earlier on Monday: "It is reported the man was driving into the airport precinct when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge."

"The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation."

MORE

WATCH | Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash: 'We do not know why he was driving to the airport'

A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning
News
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa cannot recall meeting Bosasa boss at wedding in Uganda

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was at his son Andile’s wedding in Uganda in 2018 but has no recollection of any interaction ...
Politics
1 month ago

Human Rights Commission sets sights on Gavin Watson's family over Agrizzi's k-word audio clip

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) plans to take on members of controversial Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's family over a racially-laden audio ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  3. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  4. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X