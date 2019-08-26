Hijacking of bakkie with explosives signals 'start of ATM bombing season'

Police suspect a bakkie hijacked in Johannesburg on August 14 was targeted because it was carrying explosives that could be used to attack ATMs and cash delivery vans.

West Rand police are seeking help from the community to locate the white Isuzu bakkie and the hijackers they suspect may be planning more sinister crimes.

West Rand SAPS spokesperson Const Lucky Matome said the bakkie belonged to a Florida engineering company and was occupied by two workers at the time it was stolen.

The hijacking occurred about 9.30am along the N12 near Zuurbekom. At least six armed men driving three vehicles, two VW Polos and a Nissan NP300, forced the bakkie off the road.

The victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones before they were dropped off nearby, unharmed.