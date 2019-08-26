South Africa

Mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates 60th birthday

26 August 2019 - 08:16 By TIMESLIVE
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates his 60th birthday on Monday.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates his 60th birthday on Monday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Celebrating his 60th birthday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media on Monday to share a picture of himself during his early university days, when all he had was hopes and dreams.

“Looking at this photograph it feels like just few weeks ago. I wake up today, I am 60 years old. I am grateful to God, my parents, family, community and my country for shaping this life over the last 60 years. I am indebted to all @Connie Mashaba [wife]," the caption read.

The picture was taken in 1979, when Mashaba was a first-year student at the University of the North West.

In 1980, that academic dream came to an end, when the institution was shut down due to political unrest.

Mashaba did not return to the university when it opened two months later.

He became one of SA's earliest black entrepreneurs during the restrictive apartheid years, when he launched his successful Black Like Me hair product business, after receiving a R30,000 loan.

Before then, Mashaba sold various products from the boot of his car.

Today, he is a millionaire. 

MORE

WATCH | Herman Mashaba sips tea as ANC cancels no-confidence vote

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba keeps his position after the ANC cancels its own motion
Politics
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba survives as Joburg mayor after ANC withdraws challenge

The ANC in Johannesburg has withdrawn its motion of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  3. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  4. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X