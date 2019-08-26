Mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates 60th birthday

The picture was taken in 1979, when Mashaba was a first-year student at the University of the North West.

In 1980, that academic dream came to an end, when the institution was shut down due to political unrest.

Mashaba did not return to the university when it opened two months later.

He became one of SA's earliest black entrepreneurs during the restrictive apartheid years, when he launched his successful Black Like Me hair product business, after receiving a R30,000 loan.

Before then, Mashaba sold various products from the boot of his car.

Today, he is a millionaire.