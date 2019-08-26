Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash: 'We do not know why he was driving to the airport'

Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning, a company representative confirmed.

“We do not know why he was driving to the airport, if it was to catch a flight or if it was to collect someone. What we do know is that he was alone in the car," Papa Leshabane told TimesLive.

He described the accident scene as horrific.

“That car literally disintegrated. There is absolutely nothing left of it. It's smashed into millions of pieces. I can't even begin to imagine what led to this accident.”

Leshabane said in a statement issued just after 1pm: "It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Gavin Watson.