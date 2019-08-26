South Africa

POLL| Durban schoolkids want smoke breaks: Do they have a valid argument or nah?

26 August 2019 - 06:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Classes at Roseville Secondary School in KZN have bee suspended due to protesting students who are demanding a smoke break.
Classes at Roseville Secondary School in KZN have bee suspended due to protesting students who are demanding a smoke break.
Classes at Roseville Secondary School in KZN have been suspended due to protesting students who are demanding smoke breaks.

The students, who refused to attend classes last week, are demanding a smoke break each day between 8am and 9am at a designated area in the school grounds.

However, provincial education authorities are having none of it. Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told TimesLIVE that they are not going to be "held to ransom by children".

"They are supposed to be in class learning, and we will not negotiate with them," he said.

