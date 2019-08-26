Rescuers search for Soweto man presumed drowned at popular Durban surfing beach

A search is underway for a Soweto man who disappeared while taking a dip in the ocean in Durban on Sunday.

Lifeguards and crew from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were dispatched to Wedge Beach - a popular surfing spot - at around 5:30pm on Sunday following reports of a "drowning in progress".

Eyewitnesses reported that the man had disappeared underwater.

Andre Fletcher, NSRI Durban station commander, said an NSRI rescue swimmer conducted free dives (without any diving apparatus) to try to locate the 29-year-old man.

"Our sea rescue craft was towed to the scene using our sea rescue vehicle, and eThekwini metro police search and rescue officers and the police responded.

"Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no sign has been found."

Fletcher said the search would continue and police were investigating the incident.