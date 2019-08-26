South Africa

Robbers open fire inside Malmesbury supermarket, kill three people

26 August 2019 - 13:56 By timeslive
Police have arrested two suspects in the Malmesbury supermarket murders and are confident they are closing in on the other suspects. File photo.
Police have arrested two suspects in the Malmesbury supermarket murders and are confident they are closing in on the other suspects. File photo.
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

Police are closing in on robbers who killed three people and wounded two others at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, on Sunday night.

Captain FC Van Wyk said organised-crime detectives and Milnerton cluster investigators have been hard at work since the shooting.

"Early this morning in a tracing operation in Bellville South, they arrested two suspects aged 34 and 35. One other suspect is held for questioning and the team of detectives is on the heels of two other suspects.

"The operation is currently in progress and more arrests are imminent."

Van Wyk said four suspects had entered the business, taken a substantial amount of cash and shot the occupants.

MORE

Reward offered to help find 'persons of interest' in House of Ameera robbery

A reward is being offered to help find four "persons of interest" who might be able to assist in an investigation into a robbery at a high-end ...
News
1 day ago

Life sentences for cop killers

Four men have been found guilty of murdering Captain Nkosenye Ntombela during an armed robbery in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.
News
4 days ago

Private investigators stumped as cops let 'crowbar kingpin' go free

Private investigators tracking a Cape Town “crowbar gang” say the 12 robberies they have linked to its activities so far this year are ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  3. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  4. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X