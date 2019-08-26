South Africa

'Rushing to pick up mom for lunch': Woman arrested for doing 171km/h on N12

26 August 2019 - 08:40 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Four 'speedsters' were arrested in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

A 24-year-old woman, allegedly caught driving at 171km/h on the N12 freeway, told officers she had to pick up her mother for lunch.

She was one of four “speedsters” arrested during monitoring operations in Ekurhuleni at the weekend, metro police said on Monday.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said between 8am and 1pm on Saturday, two “speedsters” were arrested on the N12.

The 24-year-old motorist was driving a Volkswagen SUV.

A BMW driver was arrested for allegedly clocking 164km/h.

On Sunday morning, on the N12 west of Sam Green Bridge, a 44-year-old woman in a BMW was arrested for allegedly clocking 168km/h.

Another driver allegedly clocked 166km/h.

The four drivers were charged with reckless and negligent driving, and are expected to appear in court soon.

