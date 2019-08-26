Shining the light on internet 'capacity crunch': Wits student recognised for research

It was during her matriculation year in 2007 that she realised she had to make a plan.

“After sitting for our last exam, one of my friends and I decided we will go straight to the government offices in town to ask for bursaries. We literally went door to door of every department, with no luck,” said Mphuthi.

The department of agriculture, environment and land administration gave her a bursary to study for a BSc degree in land surveying.

"We were welcomed by a gentleman who handled bursaries and we showed him our most recent results. He was impressed and told us to apply for the bursaries.

"We sat there and completed the application. We were ecstatic to learn that we got the bursaries a month later. That was the beginning of my academic journey," she said.

Coming from a place where people survive in testing conditions, Mphuthi was determined to make her dreams come true and make her mother proud.

“Many learners from Kanyamazane don’t make it to varsity. I wanted to go to university and worked very hard for it.

"I knew that my mom could not afford the high university fees on a nurse's salary. We were never rich but she ensured that my siblings and I got the best education she could afford,” Mphuthi said.

She is proud to have received the award.