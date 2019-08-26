South Africa

Springbok Eben Etzebeth denies 'assault' in Langebaan

26 August 2019 - 09:24 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who is expected to be included in the Rugby World Cup squad when the team is announced on Monday, has denied that he physically or racially abused anyone over the weekend.
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been accused of assaulting a man and using racial slurs at the weekend in Langebaan, about 120km north of Cape Town.

The 27-year-old has, however, vehemently denied "unfounded" reports posted on social media about the alleged incident.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan, as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.

"I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love," Etzebeth wrote on his Facebook page.

Etzebeth, who played 78 tests for the Springboks, is expected to be included in the national side for next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan. The team will be announced on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed an assault case was opened following an alleged incident at a pub in Langebaan.

"It is alleged there was an argument between two groups. There were people who were injured and transported to hospital.

"The investigating officer is obtaining statements from the victims with no arrests so far.  This office have not identified any suspects yet," Rwexana said.

This is a developing story.

