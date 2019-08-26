Touching tributes pour in for Dr Thandi Ndlovu
Tributes for construction entrepreneur Dr Thandi Ndlovu continue to pour in after the businesswoman died in hospital after a car accident that claimed four lives on Saturday.
According to her business partner, Chris Cudmore, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when the accident happened.
On Sunday, deputy president David Mabuza sent condolences to Ndlovu’s family and friends.
“Dr Ndlovu ran the fulcrum of the struggle for the liberation of SA, sacrificing her education to join the ANC and its military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, at an early age. She later became a senior political commissar, responsible for literacy and education, and a military commander while exiled,” he said.
Mabuza said it was a sad time “in our nation to lose such a phenomenal woman and leader of the people.”
“Dr Ndlovu has been at the forefront of almost all our women-empowerment initiatives, wherein she pioneered the black economic empowerment and was foremost in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our country and continent.
“She played a key role in promoting dialogue for sustainable peace and development in the Great Lakes region. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family, for their loss is our loss too. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.
Here's a snapshot of social media tributes:
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr Thandi Ndlovu. She was a pioneer in the built environment. May she rest in peace 💔 https://t.co/ynBZeIbxhi— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) August 25, 2019
I am literally trying to finish this magazine with Dr Ndlovu on the cover. Been off these streets to complete a project. I pop in and find news that Dr Ndlovu, the pioneer doctor and construction entrepreneur has died? Is this some sick joke? Thandi? The life of a party & event? pic.twitter.com/TGpdgQWdFo— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that Forbes Africa heard of the accident that took Dr Thandi Ndlovu’s life. The cover of the August (Women’s Month) issue was gracious, soft-spoken, and brimming with life and energy. South Africa is poorer for your passing. https://t.co/UmixjDvTo0— Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) August 24, 2019
When things like this happen we realize that only the Creator of all things has answers. What a loss! What a shock! Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues. #RiPThandiNdlovu pic.twitter.com/FOeUIpmJW1— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 24, 2019
Seeing the tributes to #DrThandiNdlovu is heartbreaking - and inspiring. She achieved so much, but was deeply humble. She lifted others as she rose. She was consistent in her kindness, and drive to make things better— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 25, 2019
The space she left behind shows just how huge her life was 💔 https://t.co/paqWbNgZIp
I am shaken & have no words.... what a warm, lovely, generous woman. A pioneer in construction, a warrior & soldier in the SA liberation struggle, my friendly neighbour and a loving wife to uncle Alex. https://t.co/Ewtrroczc1.Glory Dr. Thandi. You are with the angels now💕🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gmzV7Yip2W— Lerato Mbele (@Mbele_Roberts) August 24, 2019
Death do not be proud. Untimely death of Dr Thandi Ndlovu is a great loss to the country, women, business world. She proved that a determined black woman can be a genuine entrepreneur globally recognized pic.twitter.com/HQFiEDR42N— somadodafikeni (@somadodafikeni) August 25, 2019
I’ve lost a mother, a mentor, a friend and a cheerleader and it hurts so much. I keep replaying our conversation from last Tuesday and all this is so surreal. Funny how you insisted we take this picture a few months ago. Rest In Peace Ma #DrThandiNdlovu pic.twitter.com/7iijVoC5I0— Masego Serape (@Masego) August 26, 2019