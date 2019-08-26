South Africa

Touching tributes pour in for Dr Thandi Ndlovu

26 August 2019 - 08:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Dr Thandi Ndlovu died in hospital after a car accident at the weekend.
Image: Twitter/@DrThandi

Tributes for construction entrepreneur Dr Thandi Ndlovu continue to pour in after the businesswoman died in hospital after a car accident that claimed four lives on Saturday.

According to her business partner, Chris Cudmore, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when the accident happened.

On Sunday, deputy president David Mabuza sent condolences to Ndlovu’s family and friends.

“Dr Ndlovu ran the fulcrum of the struggle for the liberation of SA, sacrificing her education to join the ANC and its military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, at an early age. She later became a senior political commissar, responsible for literacy and education, and a military commander while exiled,” he said.

Mabuza said it was a sad time “in our nation to lose such a phenomenal woman and leader of the people.”

“Dr Ndlovu has been at the forefront of almost all our women-empowerment initiatives, wherein she pioneered the black economic empowerment and was foremost in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our country and continent.

“She played a key role in promoting dialogue for sustainable peace and development in the Great Lakes region. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family, for their loss is our loss too. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Here's a snapshot of social media tributes:

