'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash

Angelo Agrizzi, the man who testified against his former boss, former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson, offered his condolences to the family after Watson died in a car crash on Monday morning.

When asked about his thoughts on the accident, Agrizzi said: “Very cynical, hey. I don’t want to comment on it now. My own perception, and I have spoken to one of the police officers … we have our own ideas about what was done. You know, I can’t comment. My condolences go out to the Watson family.”

Watson and Bosasa, now called African Global, have been in the news for years with allegations of underhanded dealings at the company dating back more than a decade.

In 2009 the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) handed a report to the National Prosecuting Authority in this regard.