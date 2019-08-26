South Africa

Village torn apart in battle over who should be headman

26 August 2019 - 07:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
This man was injured in Maboloka when residents of Bataung-ba-Hlalele clashed with police.
This man was injured in Maboloka when residents of Bataung-ba-Hlalele clashed with police.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

A decades-long rivalry over the headmanship of the Bataung ba Hlalele community outside Brits in North West last week spilled onto the streets of the Maboloka village where angry residents shut down five schools.

They were fuming after the high court ruled in favour of David Ndei Tsajoa, who has been locked in a protracted battle with Lehlomela Emmanuel Lion over whose father was the rightful leader of the community.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  3. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  4. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X