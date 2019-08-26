Village torn apart in battle over who should be headman

A decades-long rivalry over the headmanship of the Bataung ba Hlalele community outside Brits in North West last week spilled onto the streets of the Maboloka village where angry residents shut down five schools.

They were fuming after the high court ruled in favour of David Ndei Tsajoa, who has been locked in a protracted battle with Lehlomela Emmanuel Lion over whose father was the rightful leader of the community.



