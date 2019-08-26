South Africa

WATCH | Mom's anguish after son goes missing in Vietnam

26 August 2019 - 06:00 By Emile Bosch

For more than three months, Colleen Bothma has been living in suspense and anguish, wondering if her son, John Bothma, will ever be found.

John went missing on May 15 while working as a teacher in Vietnam. He is one of at least two South Africans missing in the Asian country, with fears that they may have been victims of organ trafficking.

Since Colleen's husband died 10 years ago, John has been the light of her life. Now she fears that light has gone out, forever.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, her eyes well up with tears as she describes a free-spirited, adventurous boy.

“Despite the heartsore of him leaving, I told him to live the life he deserves as we parted ways at the airport,” she says.

Sontjie Dixson, Colleen's sister, received two missed calls and an ominous message the night before John's disappearance.

Colleen, a mother completely devoted to her son, also raised concern over John's girlfriend, who she only became aware of after his disappearance. 

“I just want to hold my boy, and we’d always discussed eating all the foods from Vietnam that he wanted me to try,” she said.

Colleen, a full-time nurse, works as much overtime as possible, hoping to save enough money to travel to Vietnam, at least to experience what her son did.

MORE

'I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much': mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam

Coleen Bothma, the mother of John Bothma, who went missing in Vietnam in May, remains hopeful that her son will be found alive.
News
5 days ago

Organ harvesting ring mooted as two SA teachers go missing in Vietnam

The disappearance of two South African men in Vietnam is under investigation by Gift of the Givers, which fears they may have fallen prey to an organ ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  3. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  4. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X