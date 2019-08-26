South Africa

WATCH | Female cop and team dismantle gang in Worcester

26 August 2019 - 06:01 By TIMESLIVE

A female station commander and her unit have succeeded in dismantling a gang operating in a Worcester community plagued by gangsterism.

In collaboration with the anti-gang unit, they helped to take out the local Corner Boys who were fighting with the more established JCYs.

Since the gang was removed from the area through intelligence-driven arrests and adoption into programmes run by the local pastor, gun battles have ceased.

