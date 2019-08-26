WATCH | Female cop and team dismantle gang in Worcester
26 August 2019 - 06:01
A female station commander and her unit have succeeded in dismantling a gang operating in a Worcester community plagued by gangsterism.
In collaboration with the anti-gang unit, they helped to take out the local Corner Boys who were fighting with the more established JCYs.
Since the gang was removed from the area through intelligence-driven arrests and adoption into programmes run by the local pastor, gun battles have ceased.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.