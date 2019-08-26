WATCH | Truck in flames on Durban's busy M7 highway

Traffic on one of Durban’s busiest highways came to a standstill on Monday after a truck caught alight and capsized on the notorious road.

The M7 highway, which is used daily by heavy-duty trucks heading to and from Durban’s port, has often been the scene of horrific crashes.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck driver managed to escape with “moderate injuries”. He was taken to hospital.