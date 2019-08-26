WATCH | Truck in flames on Durban's busy M7 highway
Traffic on one of Durban’s busiest highways came to a standstill on Monday after a truck caught alight and capsized on the notorious road.
The M7 highway, which is used daily by heavy-duty trucks heading to and from Durban’s port, has often been the scene of horrific crashes.
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck driver managed to escape with “moderate injuries”. He was taken to hospital.
WATCH: Truck alight on Durban's notorious M7 highway this morning.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) August 26, 2019
Video:Rescue Care@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/BQqwh5qvDd
Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze.
“The incident has caused quite an extensive backlog of traffic,” Jamieson said.
In April, a truck driver died and two other people were critically injured when a truck veered out of control, hit two other vehicles and smashed into overhead bridge support pillars on the M7.