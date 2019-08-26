South Africa

WATCH | Truck in flames on Durban's busy M7 highway

26 August 2019 - 10:18 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Traffic came to a standstill after a truck caught alight on Durban's notorious M7 highway on August 26 2019.
Traffic came to a standstill after a truck caught alight on Durban's notorious M7 highway on August 26 2019.
Image: Recue Care

Traffic on one of Durban’s busiest highways came to a standstill on Monday after a truck caught alight and capsized on the notorious road.

The M7 highway, which is used daily by heavy-duty trucks heading to and from Durban’s port, has often been the scene of horrific crashes.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck driver managed to escape with “moderate injuries”. He was taken to hospital.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze.

“The incident has caused quite an extensive backlog of traffic,” Jamieson said.

In April, a truck driver died and two other people were critically injured when a truck veered out of control, hit two other vehicles and smashed into overhead bridge support pillars on the M7.

MORE

Truck driver burnt, shot in brutal KZN attack

A KwaZulu-Natal truck driver was killed in yet another brutal attack in the province on Monday.
News
5 days ago

IN PICTURES | Motorist's car wedged between two trucks in Gauteng accident

While accidents are a frequent, unfortunate occurrence on SA roads, some remain notable - like this one.
News
4 days ago

Toll from Tanzania fuel tanker blast reaches 100

The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Tanzania on August 10 hit 100 on Wednesday after several victims perished from severe burns.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
Protesting university students kill cow
X