A dog named Lucky survives gang shooting - and bullet may help catch the shooter
A bullet removed from a dog caught up in a Cape Town gang fight might come back to bite the shooter.
According to SA Mast, an animal clinic in Khayelitsha, the dog named Lucky almost died when it was shot in the neck on Thursday, August 22.
In a statement on Tuesday, the clinic said Lucky underwent surgery and the bullet was handed over to police for investigation.
"The bullet travelled all the way to the other side of his body, missing the carotid artery, trachea and every vital organ before being lodged in his right shoulder," the statement reads. "The chances of this kind of 'flight path' are a billion to one and this dog should not be alive."
The clinic said the woman who owns the dog requested anonymity for fear of being targeted by the gangs.
"Lucky's guardian explains that she was visiting at her cousin's house. The cousin wasn't in, but her girlfriend was. As some point, four alleged gangsters came on to the property and shot Lucky, who follows his guardian whenever she goes," the statement reads.
The men entered the house looking for the cousin, who had reportedly recently been released from prison and was allegedly a member of a rival gang.
"When SA Mast Animal Clinic, in G Section of Khayelitsha, became aware of the situation, Lucky was immediately taken into surgery and the bullet successfully removed," the organisation said.
According to the statement, Tasmin Nel, founder and director of the clinic, reported the case to the police, "who arrived within minutes to retrieve the bullet, question the guardian and opened a criminal case of cruelty to animals".
"There is hardly a day that goes by when we're not having to provide emergency veterinary care to cat and dog victims of violent crimes – often perpetuated by gangsters," the statement reads.
"Just hours before Lucky arrived, another dog had come with one of his forelegs shredded by a gangster's pitbull. Gangsters often use these kind of dogs to intimidate and rob people and all these emergencies are placing serious strain on our finances, making a hard job even harder.
"Though the guardian is too scared to reveal her identity for fear of the gangsters hunting her down, were hoping some sort of justice for Lucky will be realised."