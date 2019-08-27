A dog named Lucky survives gang shooting - and bullet may help catch the shooter

A bullet removed from a dog caught up in a Cape Town gang fight might come back to bite the shooter.

According to SA Mast, an animal clinic in Khayelitsha, the dog named Lucky almost died when it was shot in the neck on Thursday, August 22.

In a statement on Tuesday, the clinic said Lucky underwent surgery and the bullet was handed over to police for investigation.

"The bullet travelled all the way to the other side of his body, missing the carotid artery, trachea and every vital organ before being lodged in his right shoulder," the statement reads. "The chances of this kind of 'flight path' are a billion to one and this dog should not be alive."

The clinic said the woman who owns the dog requested anonymity for fear of being targeted by the gangs.

"Lucky's guardian explains that she was visiting at her cousin's house. The cousin wasn't in, but her girlfriend was. As some point, four alleged gangsters came on to the property and shot Lucky, who follows his guardian whenever she goes," the statement reads.