Architect pitches tent at municipal offices to get plans approved

In an attempt to get a retired couple's building plans approved, a Cape Town architect took desperate measures and set up a tent at the city's municipal offices.

Architect Mark Thomas said on Tuesday that he had submitted a “specific plan” for alterations for a retired couple at the City of Cape Town offices in February. He said the couple wanted to move into their home in Simon's Town. They were farmers in Worcester.

“It has taken seven months to get this plan approved, and each time I was approached to do an amendment, we always did our side of the bargain, but the plan was just not being approved.”

Thomas said he decided to set up camp at the offices until his plans were approved, adding that he had been willing to stay there “as long as it takes”.

It worked.

Thomas said he arrived at the offices at about 8am on Monday and by 11am he had an approved plan.

He said he was handing over the site at about lunchtime on Tuesday.

