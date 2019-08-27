Architect pitches tent at municipal offices to get plans approved
In an attempt to get a retired couple's building plans approved, a Cape Town architect took desperate measures and set up a tent at the city's municipal offices.
Architect Mark Thomas said on Tuesday that he had submitted a “specific plan” for alterations for a retired couple at the City of Cape Town offices in February. He said the couple wanted to move into their home in Simon's Town. They were farmers in Worcester.
“It has taken seven months to get this plan approved, and each time I was approached to do an amendment, we always did our side of the bargain, but the plan was just not being approved.”
Thomas said he decided to set up camp at the offices until his plans were approved, adding that he had been willing to stay there “as long as it takes”.
It worked.
Thomas said he arrived at the offices at about 8am on Monday and by 11am he had an approved plan.
He said he was handing over the site at about lunchtime on Tuesday.
On Facebook, South Africans praised his initiative. Here is a selection of comments:
Off to the City of Cape Town to camp out until my plans are finally approved, unacceptably delayed. @CapeTalk @CityofCT— Mark Thomas Architects (@architects_mark) August 26, 2019
“I so relate to the frustration, took 3 years for us to subdivide our property, what a nightmare experience. Will never ever again attempt this.”
“This is not restricted to Cape Town. Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are the same.”
“We have a plan pending town planning clearance for almost 2 years. Adding a canopy over the entrance and covering the patio.”
“We are also still waiting for our plans to be approved, it has been months.”
“We waited 18 months for a simple plan to be passed.”
“Yep. We’re approaching a year for simple alterations.”
“Well done Mark Thomas, it is quite ridiculous the time length it takes to get a plan passed.”
“I waited 19 months to get my plans approved.”
“Our change of zoning is already 29 months in the 'red tape' mill! The building stays empty and we pay rates and taxes for it, but can’t start renovating!”
“I'm struggling as well, it's frustrating 9 months, more excuses than anything else.”
“Is the tent big enough to join — my plans for an almost copy (of) my neighbour's style double garage have taken over a year and all I get is computer generated messages.”
A sense of humour is seldom missing on social media. One wit commented: “Does he have a building permit to put up the tent?”
All set up to camp at the City of Cape Town until plan approval pic.twitter.com/H0bHqtATer— Mark Thomas Architects (@architects_mark) August 26, 2019