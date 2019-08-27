South Africa

Cornered suspect 'cocked assault rifle' moments before being shot by cops

27 August 2019 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE
Three assault rifles were seized and one person was killed during the operation.
Image: SAPS

A man who allegedly cocked and pointed an assault rifle at police as they tried to arrest him has died after being shot in the stomach.

The man and an alleged accomplice were cornered during an intelligence-led operation targeting the selling of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Thabong, in the Free State, on Sunday.

“The members were busy with an operation at Vivo Garage in Thabong, attempting to apprehend two suspects for being in possession of assault rifles,” said police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele.

“As the police were about to effect an arrest, one of the suspects allegedly cocked and pointed the rifle at one of the members. The member reacted swiftly and fired a shot that hit the suspect in the stomach. He died at the scene.”

The identity of the man was not immediately known. Police were hunting for the second suspect, who fled.

Three assault rifles were recovered.

The bust follows a meeting with the community in the area and police minister Bheki Cele on issues of policing, illegal mining, and gang and drug related crimes. A 12-member task team has been appointed to deal with issues related to illegal mining and gangsterism in the area.

