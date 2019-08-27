eNCA's director of news drowns while on holiday in Mozambique
One of SA's top television journalists has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique.
Ben Said, eNCA director of news, died on Monday, the channel announced on Tuesday.
Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined the senior management team at eNCA at he beginning of the month.
"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA said. "Having just rejoined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock."
The channel extended its condolences to his wife Nicky and his two daughters.
What a tremendous loss to broadcast journalism. Ben was my manager and the one who recruited me to @eNCA. He convinced me to give TV a try. Condolences to his family. We will never forget him. #RIPBenSaid https://t.co/7Il480MXZ9— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) August 27, 2019
Ben Said intimidated the hell out of me when I joined eMedia as a young media person. I thought he was so smart and talented, and wanted to be in the same league some day. #RIPBenSaid— Twanji Kalula (@TwanjiKalula) August 27, 2019
Devastated at the passing of my friend for 30 years. From students to radio and then TV. I can’t imagine working in media without you Ben. All the achievements would not have been possible without you my friend. You contributed so much to this country. We will miss you greatly. pic.twitter.com/gyks9J2soD— Patrick Conroy (@PatrickConroySA) August 27, 2019
Ben Said will forever be someone I look up to for his fearless, outstanding TV journalism. His powerful presence in our newsroom will be missed but we will never forget everything he’s taught us. Rest In Peace #BenSaid https://t.co/fdEHb1i6QB— Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) August 27, 2019