eNCA's director of news drowns while on holiday in Mozambique

27 August 2019 - 10:28 By ERNEST MABUZA
TV journalist Ben Said.
Image: Twitter/Ben Said

One of SA's top television journalists has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique.

Ben Said, eNCA director of news, died on Monday, the channel announced on Tuesday.

Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined the senior management team at eNCA at he beginning of the month.

"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA said. "Having just rejoined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock."

The channel extended its condolences to his wife Nicky and his two daughters.

