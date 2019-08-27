Expert appointed to probe Gavin Watson crash: report

An expert has reportedly been appointed to probe the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who was killed when the car he was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar close to OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

The SABC reported on Tuesday morning that forensic engineer and accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter had been appointed by legal representatives of the Watson family to investigate the crash. However, spokesperson for the Watson family, Papa Leshabane, could not immediately confirm if Lotter was hired.

Lotter testified as an expert witness in the trial of Duduzane Zuma, who was found not guilty of culpable homicide after a crash in 2014 in which a woman died.

Watson died when the Toyota Corolla he was driving crashed in the airport's precinct, near the R21, at about 5am on Monday.

The car belonged to his embattled business, African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

Watson had borrowed the company car on Sunday “as his car was in for mechanical repairs”.