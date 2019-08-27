FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven'

South Africa

Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven'

27 August 2019 - 06:00 By Graeme Hosken
Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died when his car crashed into a concrete pillar under a bridge at OR Tambo airport on August 26 2019.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Embattled Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, under investigation for the bribery of senior former government ministers and ex-officials from the correctional services department, died a day before he was to testify before a tax evasion and money laundering inquiry.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry was into – among other tax crimes – his alleged smuggling of an estimated R500m from SA into at least one trust account held in Guernsey, a tax haven in the English Channel, according to a Sars source with knowledge of the investigation.

The anti-apartheid activist died at about 5am on Monday when the car he was driving – a Toyota Corolla owned by African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) – ploughed into a bridge pillar within the OR Tambo International airport precinct near the R21. The pillar is near the airport’s drop-off area.

