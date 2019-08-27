South Africa

'Gunwoman' arrested after chocolate heist in Boksburg

27 August 2019 - 06:53 By IAVAN PIJOOS

A woman who was allegedly involved in a business robbery with 15 others at Jet Park in Boksburg, on the East Rand, has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the 26-year-old woman was arrested in Roodepoort on Monday.

The group, who arrived in two trucks, allegedly entered the premises of the company a few weeks ago and held up security guards.

They ordered the employees to load boxes of chocolates into the trucks.

Masondo said they also allegedly stole employees' cellphones and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the 15 others.

The woman is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

