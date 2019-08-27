South Africa

IN PICTURES | Taxi overloaded with 12 extra people and overflowing trailer

27 August 2019 - 08:36 By TimesLIVE
A vehicle meant to ferry 10 people, including the driver, was overloaded with passengers and goods, creating a potential road-safety hazard.
A vehicle meant to ferry 10 people, including the driver, was overloaded with passengers and goods, creating a potential road-safety hazard.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

A bicycle was just the icing on the cake.

This Toyota Quantum was stopped at Marshall and Henry Nxumalo streets in central Johannesburg with an abnormal load in its trailer, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said.

The vehicle, meant to ferry 10 people, including the driver, also disgorged 22 passengers.

The driver was charged with overloading and instructed to reduce the number of passengers and the load in the trailer. 

Under Tembe, the JMPD is rolling out stricter enforcement of traffic-management rules across the city to improve road safety.

The vehicle was overloaded with passengers and goods.
The vehicle was overloaded with passengers and goods.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

MORE

Cops still have no tools or guidelines to test drivers under the influence of weed

South African road authorities do not have any plans to weed out stoned drivers.Despite more South Africans openly smoking dagga, the government has ...
News
2 days ago

Ja well more fines as Aarto speeds up

Minister set on early implementation of the of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act but critics urge caution
News
2 days ago

How to deal with red and blue lights

SA drivers do not always show courtesy and respect to emergency vehicles
Motoring
1 week ago

No speed cameras on Durban drivers for two years

Speedsters and reckless Durban drivers have escaped the long arm of the traffic police for two years because of a squabble between the National ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  4. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X