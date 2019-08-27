IN PICTURES | Taxi overloaded with 12 extra people and overflowing trailer

A bicycle was just the icing on the cake.

This Toyota Quantum was stopped at Marshall and Henry Nxumalo streets in central Johannesburg with an abnormal load in its trailer, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe said.

The vehicle, meant to ferry 10 people, including the driver, also disgorged 22 passengers.

The driver was charged with overloading and instructed to reduce the number of passengers and the load in the trailer.

Under Tembe, the JMPD is rolling out stricter enforcement of traffic-management rules across the city to improve road safety.