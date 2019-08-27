Man arrested for 'spreading lies' on Facebook about cop in Mpumalanga

A 22-year-old man is in custody after appearing in Bethal magistrate's court on charges of crimen injuria and incitement to commit crime after falsely accusing a police officer on social media of killing a teenager during a violent protest.

Ayanda Kubheka allegedly spread misinformation after a protest last week at eMzinoni, in Mpumalanga, turned violent.

"He allegedly circulated malicious allegations on Facebook indicating that a police officer stationed at eMzinoni had shot and killed a 14-year-old," said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

"The police are taking these allegations seriously and make a clarion call to the public to refrain from intentionally tainting other people through social media by making false accusations as such is deemed an aggressive act," said Hlathi.

During the protests, community members called for the release of suspects in custody at the police station. Officers refused to comply and residents hurled petrol bombs and stones at the station.