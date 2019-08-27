R141m PowerBall ticket bought in small Cape town, population 10,000

The third-richest jackpot PowerBall punter in SA is yet to claim the R141m bonanza.

National lottery operator Ithuba confirmed the winning ticket was purchased at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, in the Western Cape, for the August 23 draw.

The town has a population of 10,000 with 3,148 households, but the lucky punter could also be a passing motorist - the shop where the ticket was purchased is next to the N2 highway.

“Using a ticket wager of R105 and a Quick Pick selection, the winner of a whopping R141m becomes the third-richest jackpot PowerBall winner in South Africa,” said Ithuba's public relations manager, Naledi Masopha.

The winner will join two other punters who've won more than R100m. The list includes the R232m winner from February 2019, from Goodwood in Cape Town, and the R145m winner from Secunda in Mpumalanga, in August 2018.

Masopha confirmed the winner had not yet made contact with the national lottery operator to claim the win.

The announcement comes after another lucky player from Soweto, Gauteng, scooped more than R9m in a Lotto Plus jackpot in the August 21 draw. The winning ticket was bought at the Pick n Pay Mini Market in the Tsele shopping centre. The wager amount for the manual selection was R10.

“We trust that the winners are aware that they hold winning tickets and that they will get in touch with our office as soon as possible. Our Winner Services department is ready to welcome and assist them through a smooth claiming process,” said Khensani Mabuza, Ithuba's corporate relations executive.